Short Interest in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Drops By 35.0%

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,188,300 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the February 27th total of 7,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGE. Wells Fargo & Co cut Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Tallgrass Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Tallgrass Energy stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.43. 403,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,330,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.66. Tallgrass Energy has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $25.76.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Tallgrass Energy by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

