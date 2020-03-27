Short Interest in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Expands By 131.9%

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,230,700 shares, an increase of 131.9% from the February 27th total of 3,980,000 shares. Approximately 16.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

TCO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of Taubman Centers stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of -0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.06. Taubman Centers has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $54.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a net margin of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Taubman Centers’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Taubman Centers will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 72.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Taubman Centers during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Taubman Centers by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Taubman Centers by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taubman Centers by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

