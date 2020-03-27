Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Expands By 47.5%

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the February 27th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.62. 221,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,530. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%.

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $107,091.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 31,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,733.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 115,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

