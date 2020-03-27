Short Interest in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) Grows By 89.6%

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 287,800 shares, a growth of 89.6% from the February 27th total of 151,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 302,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPVG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.75 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPVG stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $17.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $165.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 43.28% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.51%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

