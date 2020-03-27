Short Interest in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Decreases By 18.6%

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,294,400 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the February 27th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 254,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

NYSE:UI traded down $6.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.49. 12,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $107.22 and a one year high of $199.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.28.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 592.27% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ubiquiti from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total transaction of $228,301.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth about $58,117,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. AXA raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.