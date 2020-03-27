Short Interest in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) Grows By 143.0%

United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 815,300 shares, an increase of 143.0% from the February 27th total of 335,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 672,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,885,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after buying an additional 425,012 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,317,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,383,000 after purchasing an additional 259,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 289,719 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,192,000. Institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 16,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,879. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

UMC has been the topic of several research reports. China International Capital upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

