Short Interest in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expands By 115.5%

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 307,900 shares, a growth of 115.5% from the February 27th total of 142,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 252,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,040,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 949,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 107,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Argus raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Universal Technical Institute stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,489. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.47 million, a PE ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 1.35%. Equities analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

