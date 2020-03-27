Short Interest in Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) Drops By 24.5%

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the February 27th total of 178,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urban One stock. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its stake in Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,333,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,740 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC owned approximately 7.24% of Urban One worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban One alerts:

Shares of UONEK opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 million, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.66. Urban One has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.