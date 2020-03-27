Short Interest in UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) Expands By 48.1%

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the February 27th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

UTSI stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. UTStarcom has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $3.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 million, a PE ratio of -65.67 and a beta of 0.81.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

