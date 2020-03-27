Short Interest in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Drops By 23.0%

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,543,200 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the February 27th total of 13,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VGR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Vector Group alerts:

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,013,022.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $1,433,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $3,070,250 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,522,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.71. 31,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,366. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.86. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.60 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vector Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.