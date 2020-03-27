Short Interest in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Drops By 18.3%

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,510,500 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the February 27th total of 9,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

VF stock traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.88. The stock had a trading volume of 536,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,079. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. VF has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.46.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VF will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,264,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,527 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in VF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,715,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $768,931,000 after purchasing an additional 511,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in VF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,469,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,550,000 after purchasing an additional 165,230 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of VF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $418,152,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.81.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

