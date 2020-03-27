Short Interest in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Increases By 46.9%

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the February 27th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in VOC Energy Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 109,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VOC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. 2,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,553. VOC Energy Trust has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48.

Separately, ValuEngine raised VOC Energy Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

