Short Interest in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expands By 48.7%

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,828,600 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the February 27th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.67. 15,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.06.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director David P. Steiner acquired 5,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,661,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,210,000 after acquiring an additional 319,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,050,000 after acquiring an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $145,404,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

