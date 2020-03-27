Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) Drops By 35.6%

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the February 27th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFU opened at $1.58 on Friday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Wah Fu Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.