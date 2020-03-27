Short Interest in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Drops By 27.4%

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,937,700 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the February 27th total of 8,180,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,519,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.66. Wendys has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

Get Wendys alerts:

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Wendys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at $3,630,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Wendys by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Wendys by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.02.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.