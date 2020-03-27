Short Interest in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI) Drops By 47.8%

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the February 27th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBI. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 61.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 33,381 shares during the last quarter.

SBI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 122,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,153. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $9.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

