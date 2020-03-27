Short Interest in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Rises By 90.0%

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the February 27th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $949.94 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $629.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1,168.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,000.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,070.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 46.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Morgan W. Davis bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $840.00 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 350.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

