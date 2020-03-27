Short Interest in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Decreases By 20.8%

Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,307,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the February 27th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $52,566.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,032.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Workiva alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,706,000 after buying an additional 86,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Workiva by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,053,000 after acquiring an additional 37,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,714,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 388,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after purchasing an additional 48,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,400. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 0.93. Workiva has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $64.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.