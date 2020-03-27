Short Interest in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Expands By 50.6%

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,522,400 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the February 27th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut YPF from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut YPF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on YPF in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.20 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16. YPF has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $18.73.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. YPF had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that YPF will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of YPF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,744,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,256,000 after purchasing an additional 154,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of YPF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,552 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,898,000 after purchasing an additional 35,856 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YPF by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,845,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,005 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of YPF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,378,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,533,000 after purchasing an additional 296,276 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YPF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,517,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,574,000 after purchasing an additional 689,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

