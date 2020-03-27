SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Cut to $18.00

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Get SI-Bone alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. 8,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,351. SI-Bone has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of -0.09.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 52.52% and a negative net margin of 57.06%. The company had revenue of $19.81 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that SI-Bone will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO W Carlton Reckling sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $106,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,387.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,254 shares of company stock valued at $913,741 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SI-Bone by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SI-Bone by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SI-Bone by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in SI-Bone by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SI-Bone by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. 48.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for SI-Bone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-Bone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.