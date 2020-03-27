SIBCoin Trading 26% Lower Over Last Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. SIBCoin has a market cap of $206,605.38 and approximately $2,806.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Upbit and YoBit. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 26% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,665.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.02060085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.05 or 0.03376344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00599022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015215 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00755782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00076473 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00025144 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00488408 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015057 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,296,673 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin, C-CEX, BTC-Alpha and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

