Sidoti Lowers EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Price Target to $93.00

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Sidoti from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 89.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,984. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $78.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average of $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $763.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

