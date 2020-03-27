Sidoti Trims Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Target Price to $42.00

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Sidoti from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWM. ValuEngine raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of SWM stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,548. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $744.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1,062.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

