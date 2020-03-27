Sierra Wireless Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,947 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,493% compared to the average volume of 185 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,048.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWIR. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.