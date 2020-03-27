SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Short Interest Down 30.5% in March

SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the February 27th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.09% of SIFCO Industries worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SIFCO Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SIF opened at $2.23 on Friday. SIFCO Industries has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.62.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

