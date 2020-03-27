Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Stake Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,884 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Signet Jewelers worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $7.89. 408,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,894. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.