Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.03) Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Signet Jewelers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now expects that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIG. Bank of America cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. 174,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,894. The company has a market cap of $383.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

