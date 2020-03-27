Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Signet Jewelers stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. 5,513,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,655. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.00. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 112.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 769,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after buying an additional 407,487 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,384,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

