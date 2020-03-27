Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €65.00 ($75.58) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siltronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €77.50 ($90.12).

Get Siltronic alerts:

Shares of FRA:WAF traded down €3.48 ($4.05) on Friday, reaching €66.52 ($77.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,717 shares. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($178.14). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €81.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €81.43.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.