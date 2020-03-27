SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SILV. Roth Capital lifted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ SILV traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $5.56. 360,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,158. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 219.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

