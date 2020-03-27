Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Cut to $99.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $218.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.19% from the company’s current price.

SPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.31.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.17. 4,831,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,838,719. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $186.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Herbert Simon acquired 188,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,933,972.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 190,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593. 8.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Athena Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 173,950.8% in the first quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,401,000 after acquiring an additional 410,524 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 9,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 720,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,183,000 after purchasing an additional 57,589 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,264,000 after purchasing an additional 495,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 199,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,439,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.