Simonetta Rigo Purchases 9,250 Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) insider Simonetta Rigo acquired 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of £19,055 ($25,065.77).

Shares of BRW stock traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 210 ($2.76). 796,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,988. The company has a market cap of $596.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 291.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 329.07. Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 173.70 ($2.28) and a one year high of GBX 377.20 ($4.96).

BRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brewin Dolphin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 351 ($4.62).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

