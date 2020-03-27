Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 657.71% and a negative return on equity of 70.34%.

Shares of SINT opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.61. The company has a market cap of $790,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Sintx Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

