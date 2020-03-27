Sirius XM Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 8,208 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,878% compared to the average volume of 415 put options.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,230.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI opened at $5.20 on Friday. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.