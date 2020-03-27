Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Short Interest Update

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,735,600 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the February 27th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $18,528,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Spanos purchased 16,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.27 per share, with a total value of $502,665.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 70,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,159.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,494,016 shares of company stock valued at $41,264,882. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,452,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,567. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

