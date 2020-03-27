Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Sixt (ETR:SIX2)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SIX2. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €92.67 ($107.75).

Get Sixt alerts:

ETR SIX2 traded down €7.05 ($8.20) during trading on Friday, reaching €50.50 ($58.72). 94,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €45.66 ($53.09) and a fifty-two week high of €103.40 ($120.23). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €73.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 10.36.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.