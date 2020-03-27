Sixt (SIX2) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Sixt (ETR: SIX2) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/26/2020 – Sixt was given a new €113.00 ($131.40) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Sixt was given a new €99.00 ($115.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Sixt was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Sixt was given a new €103.00 ($119.77) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Sixt was given a new €99.00 ($115.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Sixt was given a new €113.00 ($131.40) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Sixt had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/9/2020 – Sixt was given a new €103.00 ($119.77) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Sixt was given a new €113.00 ($131.40) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Sixt was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Sixt was given a new €99.00 ($115.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Sixt had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/19/2020 – Sixt was given a new €113.00 ($131.40) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Sixt was given a new €99.00 ($115.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sixt stock opened at €54.85 ($63.78) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €73.97 and its 200-day moving average is €85.43. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Sixt SE has a 12 month low of €45.66 ($53.09) and a 12 month high of €103.40 ($120.23).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

