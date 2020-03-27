Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,494 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Skyworks Solutions worth $10,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 147,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 121,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,685,000 after purchasing an additional 186,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,651. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Charter Equity raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $92.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $128.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.74.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

