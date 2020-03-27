Slack (NYSE:WORK) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at DA Davidson

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Slack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Slack from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Slack from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

NYSE:WORK traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $28.58. 17,817,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,945,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. Slack has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. Slack’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Slack news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $33,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $1,174,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,187,786 shares of company stock valued at $25,625,056.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Slack in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Slack by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 48,462 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,993,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

