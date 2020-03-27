Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its position in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,677 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 1.84% of Sleep Number worth $25,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Sleep Number by 3,985.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Sleep Number by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sleep Number by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,502,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SNBR opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.42. Sleep Number Corp has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $695.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The business had revenue of $441.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,525. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNBR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

