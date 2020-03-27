Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 33.0% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:RNSC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.65. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986. Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $22.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76.

