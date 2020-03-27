Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Deutsche Bank

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.73% from the stock’s previous close.

SGH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Get Smart Global alerts:

SGH stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 106,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Smart Global has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $577.75 million, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Smart Global by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Smart Global by 53.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 44,901 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Smart Global by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Smart Global by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 432,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after buying an additional 270,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Smart Global by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.