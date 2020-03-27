Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) to report $55.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.02 million to $66.87 million. Smart Sand posted sales of $51.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year sales of $216.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $277.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $207.04 million, with estimates ranging from $147.60 million to $238.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Smart Sand.

Several research firms recently commented on SND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Smart Sand from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Smart Sand from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Smart Sand from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smart Sand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Smart Sand by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the third quarter worth about $71,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Smart Sand by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SND stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.15.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

