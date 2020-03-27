Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.77.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Smartsheet stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a negative return on equity of 22.63%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Paul Porrini sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 13,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $595,874.10. Following the sale, the executive now owns 18,806 shares in the company, valued at $826,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,081 shares of company stock worth $18,999,355 over the last 90 days. 24.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508,843 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,000 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,890,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,977 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,568,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,377,000 after purchasing an additional 70,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,461,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,658,000 after purchasing an additional 881,635 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

