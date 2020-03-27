Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Position Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMAR stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.50. 1,029,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,513. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $43.02. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a negative return on equity of 22.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,757 shares in the company, valued at $42,224,491.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 420,081 shares of company stock worth $18,999,355. Insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

