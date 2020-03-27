SmileyCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $71,741.00 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $490,142.53 and $71,741.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews.

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.