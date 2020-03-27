Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Short Interest Up 53.6% in March

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,517,100 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the February 27th total of 987,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 692,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:SNN traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.20. 1,079,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNN. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Smith & Nephew from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 362.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

