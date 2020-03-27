SnapCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,801.00 (SNPC)

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, SnapCoin has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. One SnapCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitMart. SnapCoin has a market cap of $185,836.18 and approximately $2,801.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.09 or 0.04817143 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00064591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036778 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015059 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003483 BTC.

SnapCoin Token Profile

SNPC is a token. It launched on August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,639,448 tokens. SnapCoin’s official website is www.snapparazzi.io. SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1. SnapCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1.

Buying and Selling SnapCoin

SnapCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnapCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnapCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

