Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Purchased by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.12% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,274,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,707,000 after buying an additional 119,576 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,975,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,186,000 after acquiring an additional 24,664 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 758,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after acquiring an additional 79,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after acquiring an additional 86,970 shares during the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Shares of NYSE SQM traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.34. 1,397,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,139. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.