Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Short Interest Down 29.6% in March

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,069,200 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the February 27th total of 4,360,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after acquiring an additional 113,235 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 24.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 445,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.34. 1,397,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,139. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $39.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.85 million. Analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

